General Atlantic to invest 6,600 crore in RIL's Jio Platforms

Mumbai: Just two days ahead of launching its ₹53,000 crore rights issue, Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)’s subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd on Sunday announced an investment of ₹6,598.38 crore by New York-based private equity giant General Atlantic.

General Atlantic will acquire a 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms, valuing the latter at ₹4.91 trillion, similar to what Jio Platforms’ recent deals with Silver Lake and Vista Equity Partners fetched.

In a press release RIL said the deal gives Jio Platforms an enterprise value of ₹5.16 trillion.

On 11 May, Mint reported that General Atlantic could end up investing around Rs.10,000 crore for about 2% stake in Jio Platforms.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “I am thrilled to welcome General Atlantic, a marquee global investor, as a valued partner. I have known General Atlantic for several decades and greatly admired it for its belief in India’s huge growth potential. General Atlantic shares our vision of a Digital Society for India and strongly believes in the transformative power of digitization in enriching the lives of 1.3 billion Indians. We are excited to leverage General Atlantic’s proven global expertise and strategic insights across 40 years of technology investing for the benefit of Jio."

Jio Platforms has entered into significant share sale deals in a quick succession from a clutch of global players such as Facebook Inc., Silver Lake Partners and Vista Equity Partners. Market experts believe that RIL’s strategy to raise funds by quickly selling shares in bits and parts is primarily aimed at building a confidence among potential investors as the conglomerate heads for a mega rights issue in an equity market that is choppy due to uncertainties arising from covid-19 pandemic.

On 30 April, RIL had announced plans to raise ₹53,125 crore through a 1:15 rights issue (one new share for every 15 shares held) at an offer price of ₹1,257 a share. The issue is opening on 20 May.

Due to uncertainties, the proposed rights issue is being kept as a partly paid-up issue, which means any subscriber can buy the rights issue shares by only making a part payment now and the rest later.

If given more time, RIL promoters too can comfortably bring in enough money to subscribe to the rights issue.

Shareholders willing to subscribe to the rights issue will have to pay 25% on application and the rest in one or more tranches. With 50% shareholding, RIL’s promoter group led by Mukesh Ambani will need ₹26,600 crore to subscribe to its portion of the rights issue.

“At least 25% or ₹6,650 crore will have to be brought in as upfront amount to subscribe to the rights issue," said a Mint report on 11 May, citing two people aware of RIL’s plans.

With the latest deal, Jio Platforms has raised ₹67,194.75 crore from some of the marquee technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic in less than a month’s time.

Once consummated, the General Atlantic investment in Jio Platforms will result in a total stake sale of around 14% by RIL in barely four weeks time. The fund raising will not only create more investor confidence for the upcoming rights issue but also help the conglomerate keep up with its target to become net debt-free by March 2021. RIL had a net debt of ₹1.53 trillion at the group level as on 31 December. The debt has surged in the past few years especially due to Reliance Jio Infocomm's aggressive expansion drive.

Jio Platforms hosts all of RIL’s digital initiatives including Jio digital services (mobile, broadband), apps, tech capabilities (Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, IoT etc.) and investments (like Den Networks, Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd etc.)

RIL’s 9.99% stake sale to Facebook in Jio Platforms in April valued the latter at ₹4.62 trillion, which marked the world’s largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company, and the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the technology space in India. Then, in the second week of this month RIL announced to sell a total of around 4% in Jio Platforms to Silver Lake Partners and Vista Equity Partners for about $2.25 billion, which raised Jio’s valuation to around Rs. 4.91 trillion.

Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio, said "We are delighted that a renowned global investor like General Atlantic is partnering with us in our journey to digitally empower India and Indians. Jio is committed to make a digitally inclusive India that will provide immense opportunities to every Indian citizen especially to our highly talented youth. General Atlantic's endorsement and partnership energises Jio’s young team to set, and achieve, even more ambitious goals in our onward march."

The recent deals and partnerships of Jio Platforms will help the company gain more ability to compete with marquee global e-commerce and digital payments behemoths such as Alphabet, Tencent, Alibaba and so on, all of whom have already entered India’s vast, untapped open internet market.

The latest deal marks the largest ever investment by General Atlantic in India. The private equity firm has invested in Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Box, ByteDance, Facebook, Slack, Snapchat, Uber and other global technology leaders.

Bill Ford, Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic, said, “As long-term backers of global technology leaders and visionary entrepreneurs, we could not be more excited about investing in Jio. We share Mukesh’s conviction that digital connectivity has the potential to significantly accelerate the Indian economy and drive growth across the country. General Atlantic has a long track record working alongside founders to scale disruptive businesses, as Jio is doing at the forefront of the digital revolution in India."

Share Via