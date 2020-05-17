General Atlantic to invest 6,598 cr in Jio Platforms

Due to the uncertainties, RIL will allow subscribers to buy the rights issue shares by only making a part payment now and the rest later. This will buy RIL promoters more time to bring in enough money to fully subscribe to the rights issue. Shareholders willing to subscribe to the rights issue will have to pay 25% on application and the rest in one or more tranches. With 50% shareholding, RIL’s promoter group led by Ambani will need ₹26,600 crore to subscribe to its portion of the rights issue.