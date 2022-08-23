General Atlantic, TPG might invest $100 m in Amagi2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 12:38 AM IST
The transaction, through the sale of new and existing shares, is a markup from what it was valued in March, the people said, requesting anonymity
The transaction, through the sale of new and existing shares, is a markup from what it was valued in March, the people said, requesting anonymity
MUMBAI : Private equity giants General Atlantic and TPG are in talks to invest $100 million in media technology firm Amagi, valuing the company at around $1.4 billion, three people with direct knowledge of the development said.