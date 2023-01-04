General Atomics, Bharat Forge announce partnership to manufacture aerostructures

While Bharat Forge Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Baba Kalyani in his statement said, "This(Aerospace) is a culture by itself and demands a strong focus on people and processes. As part of our Aerospace Growth Strategy, our collaboration with GA-ASI is a strong testimony of our culture in Bharat Forge Aerospace to assimilate and demonstrate the same, as partners to General Atomics, in making India Atmanirbhar."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}