Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >General Electric expects to burn cash in first quarter
General Electric expects to burn cash in first quarter

General Electric expects to burn cash in first quarter

2 min read . 06:53 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

CEO Larry Culp said first-quarter cash flow would likely be negative, but improved from a year ago; outlook for 2021 unchanged

General Electric Co. expects cash flow to be negative in the first quarter, typically the slowest period of the year, but the conglomerate isn’t changing its outlook for 2021.

Speaking at an investor conference Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said the first-quarter performance would still be better than a year ago when the company burned through $2.2 billion in cash for the period. He played down the first-quarter results so far, saying they were “nothing more than what we see typically at the start of a new year."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.