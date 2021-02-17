General Electric expects to burn cash in first quarter

General Electric expects to burn cash in first quarter2 min read . 06:53 PM IST
CEO Larry Culp said first-quarter cash flow would likely be negative, but improved from a year ago; outlook for 2021 unchanged
General Electric Co. expects cash flow to be negative in the first quarter, typically the slowest period of the year, but the conglomerate isn’t changing its outlook for 2021.
Speaking at an investor conference Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said the first-quarter performance would still be better than a year ago when the company burned through $2.2 billion in cash for the period. He played down the first-quarter results so far, saying they were “nothing more than what we see typically at the start of a new year."
