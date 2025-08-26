General Insurance Council condemns AHPIs decision to suspend cashless services of Bajaj Allianz

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) General Insurance Council, an association of non-life insurers, has denounced the unilateral approach adopted by the Association of Healthcare Providers - India and its decision to suspend cashless hospitalisation services for Bajaj Allianz General Insurance customers from September 1.

"We urge AHPI (Association of Healthcare Providers - India) to immediately withdraw the advice to its members and ask them to engage constructively with the insurance companies by continuing cashless services for all health insurance policyholders," General Insurance Council (GIC) said in a statement.

GIC remain committed to building a healthier and more resilient India, and the Council invites all stakeholders to come together in a spirit of partnership so that every citizen can continue to access quality healthcare without financial hardship, it added.

On August 22, AHPI announced its intent to suspend cashless hospitalisation services by its member hospitals for customers of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance from September 1, 2025.

The Council termed the action as arbitrary, lacking clarity or actionable details.

This sudden unilateral action on the part of AHPI has created unnecessary confusion and concerns amongst citizens, impacting the trust in the health insurance ecosystem, the statement said.

Instead of enabling dialogue and resolution, a press statement was abruptly issued, prejudicing the interests of policyholders across the country, it added.

"As an industry, we stand united when an insurer is unfairly targeted. The issue is much serious, as it adversely affects the interests of crores of citizens who depend on health insurance for financial protection and access to healthcare," it noted.

The Council strongly believes that any action which disrupts cashless access ultimately harms the citizens, it said.

Disruption in cashless service not just directly impacts families through higher upfront spends on treatments and out-of-pocket expenses, but it also threatens the survival of patients in critical medical conditions requiring immediate medical attention, it added.