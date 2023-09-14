Pillsbury owner General Mills to invest ₹100 crore in Nashik facility

Pillsbury owner General Mills to invest ₹100 crore in Nashik facility1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 02:27 PM IST
With the addition of this new facility, General Mills India will double its manufacturing footprint, enabling the company to meet the increasing demand for its Pillsbury bakery solutions in India
New Delhi: Packaged foods company General Mills India on Thursday said it is set to invest ₹100 crore to set up its second manufacturing facility for Pillsbury baking mixes in India.
