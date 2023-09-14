Pillsbury owner General Mills to invest ₹100 crore in Nashik facility

New Delhi: Packaged foods company General Mills India on Thursday said it is set to invest ₹100 crore to set up its second manufacturing facility for Pillsbury baking mixes in India.

On Thursday, the company performed a groundbreaking ceremony for the new plant which will serve as the epicentre for manufacturing Pillsbury baking mixes for the Indian market and is expected to be operational by August 2024.

“With the addition of this new facility, General Mills India will double its manufacturing footprint, enabling the company to meet the increasing demand for its Pillsbury bakery solutions in India. The Pillsbury brand holds a strong presence in the baking mixes segment and is well positioned to supply baking products to the growing bakery and food service industry in India," it said in a statement on Thursday .

Pillsbury introduced its baking mixes in India in 1999. Meanwhile, the pandemic, in general, led to an uptick in demand for packaged foods, as well as baking products.

“The bakery industry in India is witnessing remarkable growth. Beyond birthdays, cake cutting has become integral to various occasions like anniversaries, success parties and festive gatherings," said Anand Khurana, country director for General Mills India.

The new facility will mark Pillsbury’s commitment to serving more bakers in India and supporting their business growth, he said.

India is pivotal to General Mills‘ global growth strategy, the company said. “India is among General Mills’ priority markets worldwide. In recent years, our business in India has consistently accelerated growth and the new manufacturing plant reinforces our dedication to growing in India by delighting more consumers and catering to evolving consumer needs," said Balki Radhakrishnan, vice president and managing director, Global Emerging Markets at General Mills.

General Mills sells a variety of foods products under brands such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Haagen-Dazs, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US. In 2023, General Mills generated net sales of $20.1 billion.