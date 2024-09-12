GM, Hyundai explore partnership to develop vehicles together
SummaryThe carmakers say the potential collaboration could help cut costs by teaming up on new models, including electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.
General Motors and Hyundai Motor are exploring a partnership that could mean savings on items like steel and electric-vehicle battery materials or even result in the joint development and production of vehicles, the companies said Thursday.
