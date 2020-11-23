Home >Companies >News >General Motors to boost its electric vehicle spending, adds $7 bn more
General Motors announced plans to increase its spending on autonomous and full-electric vehicles
General Motors announced plans to increase its spending on autonomous and full-electric vehicles

General Motors to boost its electric vehicle spending, adds $7 bn more

2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2020, 03:37 PM IST Atul Diwakar

  • There is a noticeable pressure on carmakers to make their fleet more environmentally friendly
  • The automaker expects to bring the price of its EVs in-line with its current gas-powered offerings by middle of this decade

General Motors announced late last week that it would spend $27 billion on autonomous and wholly electric vehicles through 2025. This notes an increase of $7 billion from the Detroit automaker's initial announcement earlier in March 2020. This 35% increase from the earlier investment plan is sure to assist General Motors reach its lofty goal of releasing 30 new electronic vehicles by 2025.

The majority of General Motors’ new vehicles are set to feature the company’s latest Ultium batteries. These batteries are unique in the automobile industry due to its pouch-style cells being able to be stacked horizontally or vertically inside the battery pack. Engineers are thus able to optimise the layout and energy storage for each vehicle design.

With ranges of up to 450 miles, which goes even further than Tesla’s Model S Long Range Plus unveiled in June 2020 with a 402-mile range, General Motors’ numbers surrounding its electric future have improved in many regards. General Motors expects this level of efficiency to bring the price of its electric vehicles in-line with the company’s current gas-powered offerings by the middle of this decade.

There is a noticeable pressure on carmakers to make their fleet more environmentally friendly. Last week saw the United Kingdom ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-fuelled cars from 2030. The inference would be that there is going to be increasingly fierce competition in the electric vehicle space. As things stand, General Motors' spending on the electric vehicles front is dwarfed by both Volkswagen and Tesla. It is interesting to note that all three carmakers are developing their own native batteries as opposed to buying them from third-party suppliers.

Recently, BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, said that this year saw investors allocating more than twice as much money in its funds that invest in climate change. BlackRock’s CEO, Larry Fink, commented on whether and how companies approach social, governance, and environmental issues has become imperative for investors.

Currently, electric vehicles only make up approximately 2% of worldwide car sales. However, as pressures towards greener products increase, this market is predicted to grow bigger. Electronic vehicles are primed to become the new normal as environmental concerns increase and continue to be taken more seriously by world leaders. The question then falls on autonomous cars and how big a money pit that will prove to be due to the insurance, regulatory, moral, and legal hurdles involved in their usage.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
General Motors says it will offer more remote work opportunities to develop electric and autonomous vehicles. (AP)

General Motors to add 3,000 tech jobs to develop vehicles and software

1 min read . 10 Nov 2020
Rivian plans to begin selling the SUV in Europe in 2022 and China. (REUTERS)

Rivian CEO eyes smaller electric vehicles for China, Europe

2 min read . 19 Nov 2020
A file photo of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK to ban sale of new petrol, diesel cars from 2030: Report

1 min read . 14 Nov 2020
GM's study of the aerial mobility market is part of the push by GM's innovation group (Photo: Bloomberg)

General Motors explores market for electric 'flying cars'

3 min read . 15 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout