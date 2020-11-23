General Motors to boost its electric vehicle spending, adds $7 bn more

There is a noticeable pressure on carmakers to make their fleet more environmentally friendly. Last week saw the United Kingdom ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-fuelled cars from 2030. The inference would be that there is going to be increasingly fierce competition in the electric vehicle space. As things stand, General Motors' spending on the electric vehicles front is dwarfed by both Volkswagen and Tesla. It is interesting to note that all three carmakers are developing their own native batteries as opposed to buying them from third-party suppliers.