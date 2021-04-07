New Delhi: Genesis Rehabilitation Services India (GRSI) on Wednesday announced its partnership with Healthcare at Home India (HCAH) to boost home eldercare services. The collaboration would help GRSI and HCAH India leverage each other's expertise and provide quality and comprehensive care to senior citizens.

GRSI has recently launched its continued care program which is a combination of virtual wellness and expertise through home care efforts. HCAH is a Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI) accredited health service provider backed by Burman Family, promoters of Dabur, and Founders of HAH, UK.

Several reports show that the elderly in India face social issues with loneliness, elder abuse, and poor access to healthcare. Homecare systems provide a unique opportunity and potential to connect with ageing adults and guide care beyond their hospital stay for a healthy living.

The initiative aims at equipping seniors against their vulnerability due to infection, anxiety, depression, cognitive dysfunction, heart disease and other reasons.

“While demographically this space appears to be very big, with a serviceable population base of 173 million by 2026, the care settings and the services available to fulfil the needs of this senior population is very fragmented. We hope to synergise HCAH’s expertise with our capabilities in the Senior Care space," said Nanki Lakhwinder Singh, CEO and Director of GRS India.

GRS India was developed in 2019 as a strategic partnership with the US-based Genesis HealthCare International to promote the health of aging adults in India with quality senior care.

The elderly population in India has witnessed a firm rise in the last few decades.

“The trend of nuclear families in the past few years has led to older people considering structured care with healthcare staff and other amenities to support them physically and emotionally. Covid -19 not only made them vulnerable physically but also emotionally. Hence, we also need to look into creating a sustainable and resilient ecosystem for senior care in India," Vivek Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO, HCAH India said.

“The pandemic also ushered in a new era of TeleWellness providing a better and safer option for the elderly to seek medical consultation during the pandemic. Now people have started preferring TeleWellness over visiting hospital OPDs for consulting a doctor. The acceptance of Telewellness has grown by leaps and bounds given that it is contactless, risk-free, and safe for both doctors and patients," added Srivastava.

