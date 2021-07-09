OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Genesys International board approves pref issue

MUMBAI: Genesys International Corp Ltd has said that its board has approved issuing around Rs28 crore worth of unsecured compulsory convertible debentures and warrants on a preferential basis to Florintree Innovation LLP and Elizabeth Mathew.

Genesys International will issue 15 lakh compulsory convertible debentures on a preferential basis to Florintree Innovation at face value of Rs122 each. These will be convertible into 15 lakh equity shares at the end of 12 months from the date of issue, the company said in a notice to the exchanges.

The company will also issue 7.5 lakh warrants on a preferential basis to Elizabeth Mathew at a price of 122 a warrant. These warrants will be convertible into equity shares at the end of 18 months from the date of issue.

The board also approved convening an extra ordinary meeting on 31 July to approve the preferential issue.

On Thursday, shares of Genesys International closed at Rs154.95 apiece on the BSE, up 0.98% from its previous close, while India’s benchmark Sensex ended 0.9% lower at 52568.94.

Genesys International provides advanced mapping, survey and geospatial services.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout