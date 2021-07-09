Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Genesys International board approves pref issue

Genesys International board approves pref issue

shares of Genesys International closed at Rs154.95 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, up 0.98% from its previous close. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Genesys International will issue 15 lakh compulsory convertible debentures on a preferential basis to Florintree Innovation at face value of Rs122 each

MUMBAI: Genesys International Corp Ltd has said that its board has approved issuing around Rs28 crore worth of unsecured compulsory convertible debentures and warrants on a preferential basis to Florintree Innovation LLP and Elizabeth Mathew.

Genesys International will issue 15 lakh compulsory convertible debentures on a preferential basis to Florintree Innovation at face value of Rs122 each. These will be convertible into 15 lakh equity shares at the end of 12 months from the date of issue, the company said in a notice to the exchanges.

The company will also issue 7.5 lakh warrants on a preferential basis to Elizabeth Mathew at a price of 122 a warrant. These warrants will be convertible into equity shares at the end of 18 months from the date of issue.

The board also approved convening an extra ordinary meeting on 31 July to approve the preferential issue.

On Thursday, shares of Genesys International closed at Rs154.95 apiece on the BSE, up 0.98% from its previous close, while India’s benchmark Sensex ended 0.9% lower at 52568.94.

Genesys International provides advanced mapping, survey and geospatial services.

