Home / Companies / News /  Geniemode raises $28 mn in Series B funding by Tiger Global, Info Edge Ventures

Geniemode raises $28 mn in Series B funding by Tiger Global, Info Edge Ventures

Through the latest funding, Geniemode seeks to penetrate deeper into key international markets.
1 min read . 01:35 AM IST Livemint

  • The new round of funding comes within four months of Geniemode closing its $7 million in series A funding which was driven by Info Edge.

B2B cross-border tech platform, Geniemode has received $28 million in Series B funding led by Tiger Global and Info Edge Ventures.

The new round of funding comes within four months of Geniemode closing its $7 million in series A funding which was driven by Info Edge.

Through the latest funding, Geniemode seeks to penetrate deeper into key international markets.

Also, the company intends to strengthen its supplier base across India and Southeast Asia (SEA).

Amit Sharma, CEO, and Co-founder of the company stated that the United States will be among their key territories in the coming year. Also, the company plans to streamline on-shore operations to solve the supply chain issues faced by all kinds of retailers and suppliers.

Sharma expects the funding to enable them to strengthen their technology platform further with new features and details.

Founded in May 2021, Geniemode is a one-stop sourcing and supply chain solution company with an innovative technology-based platform for retailers and suppliers.

The company serves categories like home textile, furniture, apparel, and accessories for global buyers.

So far, Geniemode deliveries stand at more than 1 million across home furnishing and furniture, apparel, and accessories. It has over 200 certified suppliers onboard sourcing globally while supplying to 11 countries.