‘Genie's lamp cooling off for a bit’: Swiggy suspends pick-up and drop service across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, more cities

Swiggy has suspended its door-to-door pick-up and drop service Genie across different cities in India, saying that it is taking a ‘little break’ and implying that the suspension is temporary.

Swiggy Genie operates in 70 cities across India, most of which saw an unavailability of the services as the option could not be found on the apps. Users were unable to access the services in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata and more.

In some locations, where the option was still available, a message saying “temporarily unavailable” appeared on the screen.

There is no indication when the services will be back online.

The development comes days after Swiggy ramped up its 10-minute food delivery service ‘Bolt’.

Livemint has reached out to a spokesperson for Swiggy regarding the details of the development. This article will be updated once we receive an official statement from the company.

Netizens flabbergasted, Swiggy responds While there has been no official comment from Swiggy, its social media handles have confirmed about the suspension of Genie services.

“Genie is currently shut due to operational constraints,” it said, replying to an inquiry about the unavailability of the service.

Another user shared a screenshot that shows Genie services were unavailable to him.

“Ah, the Genie’s currently taking a little break from granting wishes, Suhas! But worry not, we do hear your wishes loud and clear. While there’s no concrete timeline for Genie’s return just yet, our team is working hard behind the scenes to bring it back as soon as possible. We’ll be sure to keep you posted the moment it’s back in action,” Swiggy said on X.

“The Genie’s lamp is just cooling off for a bit. While we are unable to provide any concrete info on the same, please sit tight, we’ll keep you posted,” it told another user.

Swiggy scales up Bolt Swiggy on Friday said its 10-minute food delivery service 'Bolt', which was launched in October last year, is now operational in more than 500 cities across the country.

Presently, at least one in every 10 food delivery orders delivered by Swiggy are delivered using the ‘Bolt’ service.

The offering is now available in over 500 cities across India.