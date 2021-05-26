Genotypic partners with PMC for distribution of rapid antigen, antibody kits

Despite the scale-up for RTPCR testing of covid-19, with the staggering number of cases during the second wave, alternative options for rapid testing have been recommended and approved by the Union ministry of health. The rapid antigen or antibody test are affordable, portable and fast, fulfilling the critical factors required for a kit in this situation, and thus making them a desirable option. Rapid tests enable point-of-care testing of people in less than 20 minutes, help identify those who are likely to be infectious and isolate them, preventing further spread and enabling immediate medical attention.