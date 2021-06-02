Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Genpact and the reinvention of BPOs

Genpact and the reinvention of BPOs

Premium
In its early days, the BPO industry attracted scores of English-speaking middle-class Indians from non-IT backgrounds. Now it’s increasingly hiring specialists
9 min read . 02 Jun 2021 Ayushman Baruah

  • Through a string of acquisitions, the company transformed its capabilities. Now, many are following the lead
  • From a horizontal play in say accounting or human resources, these companies are now specializing in verticals—say end-to-end administration for the mortgage industry

BENGALURU : In January, Genpact Ltd, the business process outsourcing (BPO) company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), bought Milpitas, California-based data analytics firm Enquero Inc. in the 14th acquisition since N.V. ‘Tiger’ Tyagarajan became its chief executive officer (CEO) about 10 years ago.

The decade has seen Genpact, a pioneer of India’s $38-billion BPO industry, execute its transition into a digital transformation specialist.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!