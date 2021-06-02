Genpact and the reinvention of BPOs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Through a string of acquisitions, the company transformed its capabilities. Now, many are following the lead
From a horizontal play in say accounting or human resources, these companies are now specializing in verticals—say end-to-end administration for the mortgage industry
BENGALURU :
In January, Genpact Ltd, the business process outsourcing (BPO) company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), bought Milpitas, California-based data analytics firm Enquero Inc. in the 14th acquisition since N.V. ‘Tiger’ Tyagarajan became its chief executive officer (CEO) about 10 years ago.
The decade has seen Genpact, a pioneer of India’s $38-billion BPO industry, execute its transition into a digital transformation specialist.