Genpact, a global professional services firm, has announced its leadership succession plan. The company has informed that its president and Chief Executive Officer NV ‘Tiger’ Tyagarajan will retire on February 9, 2024. The company’s board has appointed Balkrishan ‘BK’ Kalra to take over the top post.

Kalra is presently Genpact’s Global Business Leader, Financial Services and Consumer & Healthcare. Kalra will join the company’s Board on February 9, 2024, and Tyagarajan will continue as a member of the Board of Directors.

Kalra joined Genpact in 1999 and comes with more than 30 years of experience helping companies grow from early stage to large, globally competitive enterprises. He leads Genpact’s global transformation efforts across the banking, capital markets, consumer goods, retail, life sciences and healthcare industries, helping companies better leverage technology and AI-enabled solutions, the company said.

“He (Kalra) understands the importance of investing in emerging trends and technologies with a particular focus on Genpact's efforts around advanced analytics and AI-enabled solutions. BK's strategic vision and deep understanding of our clients and business is exactly what Genpact needs as we enter this new chapter," said James Madden, Chairman of Genpact's Board of Directors.

Meanwhile, Tyagarajan led Genpact through a period of tremendous growth and helped transform the company into a recognized industry leader with more than $4.3 billion in annual 2022 revenue, leveraging data and technology to better serve its clients. He was appointed as the CEO in 2011.

“On behalf of the Board and the entire organization, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for Tiger's leadership of Genpact over the last 12 years," said Madden. “Tiger has built a strong, diverse, and global team, focused on a clear set of prioritized verticals, geographic markets, and services. We look forward to his continued contributions on the Board."

