Genpact appoints BK Kalra next CEO as ‘Tiger’ Tyagarajan to retire in February 2024
Kalra joined Genpact in 1999 and comes with more than 30 years of experience helping companies grow from early stage to large, globally competitive enterprises.
Genpact, a global professional services firm, has announced its leadership succession plan. The company has informed that its president and Chief Executive Officer NV ‘Tiger’ Tyagarajan will retire on February 9, 2024. The company’s board has appointed Balkrishan ‘BK’ Kalra to take over the top post.