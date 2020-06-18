Genpact launches platform to boost professional skills

NEW DELHI: Genpact, a US-headquartered professional services firm, has rolled out an online learning platform--Adapt and Rise--aimed at helping professionals boost their skills and competencies to succeed in the digital age, at no cost.

The platform leverages Genpact’s expertise honed from delivering real-world change for its diverse portfolio of clients. By opening to the public parts of its highly successful continuous learning platform, Genome, Genpact will enable its talent to acquire new skills and evolve quickly as industries and technologies change.

Inspired by work done by MIT Center for Collective Intelligence, Genome harnesses the collective intelligence of Genpact’s more than 90,000 employees.

"In this time of unprecedented global change, it is incumbent on those who have resources to provide access to those who need them," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer of Genpact. "We believe it is important to share the insights honed from our business and technology expertise to help people reach their professional potential and maximize their ability to drive meaningful impact in the world."

Genpact has partnered with learning platform EdCast to provide content that has been curated by experts and will help professionals upskill in 13 vital roles: business analyst, digital programme manager, finance and accounting professional, human resources professional, infrastructure and logistics professional, process operations (individual), process operations (team leader), process operations (organization leader), procurement professional, project manager, risk and compliance professional, sales and marketing operations support, and tech support engineer.

Each role-based channel features approximately 100 hours of bite-sized learning content, including videos, articles, blogs, podcasts, and more. The content is categorized into 14 skills that are common across roles, including Artificial Intelligence basics, change management, customer experience, design thinking, digital business strategy, people leadership, and storytelling. These skills have become core to career advancement across roles and stages, according to the company.

"Whether it’s a graduating student, a transitioning worker, or a working professional, we at Genpact believe that everyone should have the opportunity to learn from our experience accumulated through thousands of engagements with hundreds of clients, said Gianni Giacomelli, chief innovation leader at Genpact.

