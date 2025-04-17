How the Gensol debacle wrecks Jaggis' other IPO plans
Summary
- The Sebi order against the Jaggi brothers has been harsh enough. Now, Gensol's collateral damage has effectively stalled the IPO plans of Matrix Gas and Renewables, while Blu-Smart, which planned an IPO in the second half of next year, faces an uncertain road.
Mumbai and Bengaluru: Gensol Engineering Ltd founder and managing director Anmol Singh Jaggi intends to contest the regulatory order barring him from directorships and participating in the stock market, even as plans to take his companies Matrix Gas and Renewables Ltd and Blu-Smart public come unstuck.
On Wednesday evening, the embattled entrepreneur told investors in Matrix Gas that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order was “one-sided", which he intends to contest, an investor who attended the meeting said. Jaggi has also put on hold taking Matrix Gas public later this year, while Blu-Smart, which planned to go public in the second half of next year, faces an uncertain road.