How the Gensol debacle wrecks Jaggis' other IPO plans

Mumbai and Bengaluru: Gensol Engineering Ltd founder and managing director Anmol Singh Jaggi intends to contest the regulatory order barring him from directorships and participating in the stock market, even as plans to take his companies Matrix Gas and Renewables Ltd and Blu-Smart public come unstuck.

On Wednesday evening, the embattled entrepreneur told investors in Matrix Gas that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order was “one-sided", which he intends to contest, an investor who attended the meeting said. Jaggi has also put on hold taking Matrix Gas public later this year, while Blu-Smart, which planned to go public in the second half of next year, faces an uncertain road.