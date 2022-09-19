Gensol Engineering order book stands at 531 crore

Out of the total order book, only two projects are based on the model of Balance of System (BoS), while the balance projects are to be developed through full turn-key EPC mode
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Gensol Engineering Ltd has said it has secured orders worth ₹531 crore from various clients for development of solar power projects.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Gensol Engineering Ltd has said it has secured orders worth ₹531 crore from various clients for development of solar power projects.
“Aggregating to a capacity of over 121 MWp, these projects will be developed in the states/UTs of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttarakhand," the company said in a statement.
“Aggregating to a capacity of over 121 MWp, these projects will be developed in the states/UTs of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttarakhand," the company said in a statement.
It has added Singareni Colleries Company Limited (SCCL), Braithwaite & Co. Limited, among others, to its client list.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Out of the total order book, only two projects are based on the model of Balance of System (BoS), while the balance projects are to be developed through full turn-key EPC model, a fact that testifies to Gensol’s robust end-to-end project execution capabilities," the company said.
“More than 37% of these orders envisage the development of projects in the southern states of AP, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, closely followed by Gujarat at 34%. Similarly, 67% of the total order book needs to be developed over land, while the balance will be raised over the rooftops of the factories of the clients. While the largest size of the project is over 25 MWp, the lowest size is around 80 kWp," it said.
It is worth noting that more than 23% are repeat orders from the existing clients, which is emblematic of the trust that the company has built with its clients through its delivery of high-quality solar assets.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Incorporated in 2012, Gensol Engineering is a part of Gensol group of companies, which offer EPC and solar advisory services.