A 68% fall in Gensol stock prompts creditors to seize 7% promoter pledged shares
Summary
- Last week, creditors led by Virtue Financial Services Private Ltd and SICPA India Pvt Ltd invoked 4.3% and 1.19% of the pledged shares, respectively, according to exchange data dated 17 March.
Bengaluru: Gensol Engineering Ltd's promoters continue to lose ownership as three creditors wrested 6.96% of the pledged shares after the founders could not provide more collateral for the loans after the company's stock price tanked 68% since 1 January.
