Gensol promoters lose over half of their ownership
SummaryGensol founder Anmol Jaggi, his younger brother Puneet, and their privately owned firm Gensol Ventures owned 62.65% of the company at the end of December 2024. A good 81.7% of promoter shares were pledged to creditors.
Bengaluru: Gensol Engineering Ltd’s promoters have lost more than half of their ownership in the company in the last 31 days of trading since rating agencies flagged issues of a credit crunch on 3 March, as creditors have wrested 57% of the pledged shares, leaving the promoters with 26.7%.