Gentari, Edelweiss, Actis vie for O2 Power solar projects3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 12:05 AM IST
The transaction, having an equity and enterprise value of $50 million and $200 million, respectively, is being managed by EY.
NEW DELHI : Three large bidders have entered the last lap for acquiring solar projects totalling 350 megawatts (MW) from O2 Power, promoted by Singapore’s Temasek and European alternative asset manager EQT, two people close to the development said.
