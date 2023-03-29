‘Gentari to bet on hydrogen, utility-scale power in India’6 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:59 PM IST
In an interview, chief executive officer Sushil Purohit said India will play a major role in Gentari’s future plans and it is in talks with several potential partners as it looks at both organic and inorganic growth
Gentari, the renewable energy arm of Malaysia-headquartered Petronas, is planning to expand its footprint in India’s utility-scale power sector. In an interview, chief executive officer Sushil Purohit said India will play a major role in Gentari’s future plans and it is in talks with several potential partners as it looks at both organic and inorganic growth. Amplus, another subsidiary of Petronas, will continue to grow in the commercial and industrial space, as Gentari focuses on the utility business, he said. Over concerns of high discom dues, he said the company wishes to work with customers with healthy payments record. The company has signed MoUs with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for feasibility studies for green hydrogen projects, he said. Edited Excerpts: