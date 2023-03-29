‘Gentari to bet on hydrogen, utility-scale power in India’

Amplus Solar has taken a couple of projects in the utility space. But, we are not yet there in a big way. We plan to go big on that. Amplus will keep focussing in the commercial and industrial space. We will focus on the utility scale business through the Gentari platform. We will grow organically. We are going to look at our own developed projects, but we will also partner with like-minded companies to grow in that segment. Because, when you are looking at growing rapidly, you need to do all of it. You need to develop your own projects, partner with like-minded entities and look at inorganic growth, like our investment in Australia, where we have acquired a company and now looking to scale that up. This is what we also did with Amplus Solar. We look at different opportunities across markets, whether it is government players or private companies. We are discussing with several companies and parties. We are looking at growing rapidly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}