Renewable energy major Gentari, through its subsidiary Gentari Renewables India Castor One Pvt. Ltd, will supply 650 MW of round-the-clock (RTC) green power to AM Green Ammonia India Pvt. Ltd (AMG Ammonia) under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

In a joint statement on Monday, the companies announced that the deal would provide carbon-free energy to AMG Ammonia’s upcoming green ammonia facilities. To meet the demand, Gentari plans to establish approximately 2,400 MWp (Megawatt peak) of renewable energy capacity, comprising solar and wind projects, integrated with 350 MW/2,100 MWh of energy storage. The projects will be executed across Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

“The solar project will be constructed at a single location and the wind projects will be spread across multiple locations connected through the ISTS network," said Navjit Gill, country head for India, Gentari.

“This will be a one-of-its-kind project, integrating with energy storage to supply firm and dispatchable green energy to AMG Ammonia’s facilities. With our aligned vision and extensive expertise, we aim to drive rapid progress in expanding India’s renewable energy capacity and fostering sustainable growth in the green electron-to-molecule chain,” Gill added.

The agreement is tailored to meet AMG Ammonia's green ammonia plant requirements, ensuring uninterrupted, hourly energy supply throughout the year. The statement highlighted that the project aligns with the Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RNFBO) framework, enabling AMG Ammonia to cater to customers in Europe and other global markets.

Gentari is developing supply chains to connect these molecules with global demand centres, the statement noted. It also emphasized efforts to enhance downstream solutions, including innovations in shipping and logistics, to efficiently deliver green ammonia to international markets.

AMG Ammonia is aiming to build one of the world’s largest green ammonia platforms, with a production capacity of 5 million tonnes per year by 2030. This output is expected to generate approximately 1 MTPA of green hydrogen, representing 20% of India’s green hydrogen target under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and 10% of Europe’s green hydrogen import goals.

The company recently achieved a Final Investment Decision (FID) for its first million-tonne green ammonia project, located in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

“We look forward to deepening our partnership with Gentari and are confident that this agreement will be the first among many other agreements over the years,” said Mahesh Kolli, founder, Greenko Group & AM Green.