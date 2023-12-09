GenWise leaps into the AI realm by introducing India’s inaugural companion for seniors
GenWise stands as a lifestyle application designed for the elderly. Recognizing the distinct needs of seniors, technology plays a crucial role in addressing their primary requirement—companionship.
There is a boon and a bane to being old. For once, you have all the wisdom in the world but then you have no one to share it with. Solitude is synonymous with becoming old and frail. While some find solace in being alone, for many, it is depicted as a somewhat unpleasant ordeal. As described by the famous American Senator John Glenn, “Too many people, when they get old, think that they have to live by the calendar."