MUMBAI: Geojit Financial Services Ltd, an investment services company, on Thursday said it has appointed Jones George - son of the founder and promoter C J George - as an executive director.

George who has been working as the chief digital officer of Geojit brings to the table an extensive experience in the field of digital transformation and developing business strategies for retail financial services, the company said. Being a digital media specialist, he has been playing leadership role in developing digital platforms, digital product strategies and business process re-engineering and joined Geojit in 2013.

A postgraduate in Information System and Digital Innovation from London School of Economics and Political Science, George also has an MBA in finance from Australian Graduate School of Management at UNSW Business School, University of New South Wales, Australia.

“Geojit has been inducting experts from varied fields to its board of directors to further grow its business and strengthen operational efficiency. In December last year, the company appointed eminent chartered accountant, cost accountant and company secretary MP Vijay Kumar and noted academician, researcher and consultant Sebastian Morris as independent members of its board of directors as part of board level succession planning," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.