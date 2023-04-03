Geojit launches digital loan against mutual fund holdings1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Under the scheme, investors will retain the ownership of their mutual funds and earn returns on them, but they cannot redeem the units till the loan is closed.
Geojit Credits, non-banking financial company (NBFC), on Monday announced the launch of ‘Loan Against Mutual Fund’ (LAMF). In this scheme, investors can avail loans starting from ₹10,000 in digital mode.
