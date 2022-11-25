Twitter's headcount has been decreased by a large number through layoffs and resignations since Elon Musk completed $44 billion deal to take over the company at the end of October this year. Now, the Twit Chief has hired Geroge Hotz, a security hacker, as a Twitter intern for 12 weeks. Must and Hotz had a conversation about it on the micro blogging site.

The hacker, Hotz has been hired to fix the "broken" search feature and remove the non-dismissible login pop-up that appears while browsing, according to their discussion on Twitter.

In a tweet, Hotz said, “This is the attitude that builds incredible things. Let all the people who don’t desire greatness leave. I’ll put my money where my mouth is. I’m down for a 12 week internship at Twitter for cost of living in SF. It’s not about accumulating capital in a dead world, it’s about making the world alive."

Responding to this, Musk said, “Sure, let’s talk."

After this, Hotz announced that he has been taken up on his offer as a Twitter intern for 12 weeks. “that’s what Elon told me my job was, and I will try my hardest to do it. I have 12 weeks also trying to get rid of that non dismissable login pop up after you scroll a little bit ugh these things ruin the Internet," he further wrote in a tweet.

that’s what Elon told me my job was, and I will try my hardest to do it. I have 12 weeks



“if I just get rid of the pop up I still consider my internship a win. I have a chrome extension on my laptop to block it reminds me of the guy who got a job at Apple, made Wallet automatically delete your expired boarding passes, and quit the next week," he added.

George Hotz, an American security hacker, is known for developing iOS jailbreaks, and the reverse engineering PlayStation 3.