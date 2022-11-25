George Hotz, PlayStation 3 hacker, hired by Elon Musk to fix Twitter search2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 09:57 AM IST
George Hotz, an American security hacker, is known for developing iOS jailbreaks, and the reverse engineering PlayStation 3.
George Hotz, an American security hacker, is known for developing iOS jailbreaks, and the reverse engineering PlayStation 3.
Twitter's headcount has been decreased by a large number through layoffs and resignations since Elon Musk completed $44 billion deal to take over the company at the end of October this year. Now, the Twit Chief has hired Geroge Hotz, a security hacker, as a Twitter intern for 12 weeks. Must and Hotz had a conversation about it on the micro blogging site.