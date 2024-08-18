Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  George Santos Set to Plead Guilty in Federal Court, Avoid Trial

George Santos Set to Plead Guilty in Federal Court, Avoid Trial

Bloomberg

Former US Representative George Santos, whose career in Congress was derailed after revelations that he’d fabricated much of his life story, is expected to plead guilty to federal fraud charges on Monday, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

George Santos Set to Plead Guilty in Federal Court, Avoid Trial

(Bloomberg) -- Former US Representative George Santos, whose career in Congress was derailed after revelations that he’d fabricated much of his life story, is expected to plead guilty to federal fraud charges on Monday, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The former New York Republican, who has steadfastly denied wrongdoing since he was first indicted last year for campaign finance violations, was set to go on trial on 23 felony charges on Sept. 9.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Santos has previously pleaded not guilty and called the case against him a “witch hunt." Santos didn’t return texts and telephone calls on Saturday. His lawyers didn’t respond to emails and telephone messages.

A guilty plea would spare the former lawmaker from a trial that was expected to last at least a month and may win him some leniency from the court at sentencing. Federal judges usually hand reduced sentences to defendants who accept responsibility rather than go to trial.

US District Court Judge Joanna Seybert, in Central Islip, New York, who is presiding over the case, on Friday scheduled an in-person hearing for Aug. 19 at the request of both prosecutors and defense lawyers.

Prosecutors in the office of Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace first charged Santos last year with stealing public funds and lying on federal disclosure forms, and he was charged with fraud and money-laundering. They filed a revised indictment in October, adding 10 more charges accusing Santos of making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and running up unauthorized expenses on his campaign contributors’ credit cards.

He was expelled from Congress in December after the House Committee of Ethics found “substantial evidence" he broke the law.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.