Gera Developments acquires 12.5-acre land parcel in Pune with revenue potential of Rs2,000 crore

NEW DELHI :Real-estate firm Gera Developments has acquired a land parcel spread over 12.5 acres in Wagholi, Pune with a total development potential of 2.5 million sq ft in one of the largest land transactions in the city.
Its transaction arm and capital market advisory, ANAROCK Capital, said the land has a development potential of 2.5 million square feet (msf) and a total revenue potential of about ₹2,000 crore.
However, the companies did not disclose the identity of the seller.
“We congratulate Gera Developments for this strategic acquisition, which will help the firm to strengthen its leadership position in the Pune market. The land has been earmarked for the development of a themed residential project under Gera’s highly successful Child Centric Homes banner. Wagholi works perfectly for such a concept development, with leading educational institutes such as Orchids International School, Poddar International School, and SNBP International School operating there," Mohammed Aslam, President, ANAROCK Capital, said.
Gera Developments has tied up with celebrities such as Rohit Sharma, Mahesh Bhupathi, Pullela Gopichand, Bhaichung Bhutia, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shiamak Davar to set up learning academies right within their ChildCentric homes projects.
Located in East Pune, Wagholi has been witnessing considerable spill-over demand from major information technology hubs like Kharadi, Hadapsar, Magarpatta City, Koregaon Park, and nearby industrial zones of Ranjangaon and Shikrapur.
Average housing prices in the area have appreciated by 18 percent since 2017 -- from ₹6,100 per sq ft on the carpet area to ₹7,200 per sq ft in 2022, showed a recent report.
A well-developed social infrastructure is another key factor driving Wagholi’s rapid development. The location is popular with IT and IT-enabled services and manufacturing professionals.
