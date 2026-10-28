Gera Developments introduces The Gera Advantage to support customers across their homeownership journey

Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL) announced "The Gera Advantage", a programme rooted in customer-first, one of the company’s core values. It brings together support for customers when circumstances change and continued care for their homes well beyond possession.

The Gera Advantage is designed to help customers during financial pressure and uncertainty due to an unexpected change in employment, an urgent expense or a family medical emergency.

Three financial-support offerings cover the period before the occupancy certificate (OC) is received, and extended home protection continues for years after customers move in.

Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments, said: “Regulation has been focused on ensuring transparency and delivery as per commitments. It doesn’t focus on creating solutions for challenges that occur between purchase and possession. We are happy to provide a solution to home buyers to tide over challenging times during the pre-delivery period.”

Speaking about the launch, Gulzar Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Gera Developments, said: “Customer first is one of our core values. The Gera Advantage stems from asking what that value should mean for a family that has entrusted us with its home. Buying a home should give people confidence about their future. Our responsibility is to support that confidence across the journey, especially when things don’t go as planned. We believe the commitment should work both ways. Through The Gera Advantage, we are providing financial breathing room when circumstances change and continued care as customers settle into their homes.”

EMI Shield Layoffs place considerable strain on a family’s finances. EMI Shield helps eligible salaried customers tide over this period by reimbursing their monthly home-loan pre-EMI payments for up to six months, or until re-employment if that is sooner.

Home Equity Power An unforeseen financial need can arise even when a home purchase is progressing as planned. Home Equity Power enables eligible customers to access short-term financial assistance linked to their own contribution already paid towards the home.

Customers who have paid at least 10% of the home’s consideration value from their own funds can receive assistance of up to 50% of that contribution or 10% of the consideration value, whichever is lower, excluding GST.

Medical Emergency Support A serious medical emergency can change a family’s priorities overnight. Medical Emergency Support gives customers two ways to ease their financial commitment when a qualifying medical emergency affects the customer or an eligible immediate family member, or following the demise of the customer or their spouse.