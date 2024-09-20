From watches to bejewelled lighters, India catches the fancy of luxe labels

NEW DELHI : India's expanding base of uber-rich consumers and China's deepening economic slowdown have prompted global purveyors and curators of opulent lifestyle to make a beeline for the fast-growing south-Asian nation whose GDP could swell past $7 trillion by 2030, making it the world's third-largest economy.

Gerald Charles S.A.'s chief executive Federico Ziviani was in Mumbai on 13 September to mark the Swiss luxury watchmaker's entry into India, in partnership with Himachal Pradesh-based Ethos Ltd, which operates more than 60 high-end watch boutiques across the country.

The family-owned watch company, which counts Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma among its fans, is known for its exclusivity. It crafts only 1,600 exquisite timepieces annually.

Ziviani is confident that the country will have a big enough market for bespoke, handcrafted watches, which sell for ₹21 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

As are other upscale brands.

As the annual festival season looms, a bevy of new luxury and bridge-to-luxury brands are on the prowl for affluent consumers in the country.

New luxury market

China's deepening slowdown is forcing the world's costliest brands to look towards its southern neighbour, home to 849,000 US dollar millionaires, according to the UBS Global Wealth Report 2023.

Last week, just around the time Gerald Charles was launching, Titan Co. Ltd-owned Helios Watch Store brought in Italian bridge-to-luxury watch brand U-Boat to India, which has already imported watches worth Swiss Franc 139.5 million in the first seven months of 2024—20% and 41% more from the same period of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

To be sure, some of this increase could be a result of the fact that the rupee has weakened against the Swiss Franc. One Swiss Franc is now ₹99.5, compared to ₹77.8 in 2022.

U-Boat's founder, Italo Fontana, who was also in Delhi for the launch, told Mint that the business is now focusing on newer geographies like India and the Middle East as a response to the tepid demand in China. While they were still small in China, they hoped for a bigger presence in India.

In October, French accessory brand S.T. Dupont will launch in Mumbai and Delhi.

Existing brands, too, are looking for more space and presence in the country, whose luxury goods market is expected to reach about $30 billion by 2030, according to management consulting firm Deloitte India.

On 17 September, luxury watch brand Franck Muller launched its first mono-brand boutique in Delhi’s plush DLF Emporio mall.

“Luxury watches in the range of ₹3.5-8 lakh have become highly giftable. This could be why many watch brands that already had a presence in India by way of shop-in-shop models through local retailers are expanding with their own flagship/exclusive outlets," Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head of DLF Retail, told Mint.

"There is a lot of interest from women and men looking to wear bejewelled watches as statement pieces. This is also driving up sales in general for the category," she added.

It's not surprising that Ethos announced a partnership with another Swiss watchmaker, Hautlence, on 18 September.

Ethos has witnessed strong growth since its listing in 2022. It earned ₹998 crore in 2023-24, over 25% more than it did in 2022-23. Net profit, too, rose to ₹82.8 crore in FY24, 37% more than FY23's ₹60.1 crore.

On Thursday, the stock of Ethos closed about 1% lower at ₹3,342.80 on BSE.

Many other watch brands, including Breitling, Breguet, Jacob & Co., Rolex, and Franck Muller, have opened or are in the process of opening their flagship stores at DLF's two luxury malls in India's national capital.

Products are ready to ship from France for S.T. Dupont, which makes high-end bags, watches, lighters and other accessories. Its bejewelled lighter can set you back by as much as €125,000 or ₹1.1 crore, and by €88,000 or ₹81 lakh for its Tiger pen. This will be the brand's second entry into the country; the first was about a decade ago, in 2015, when the luxury market was still nascent.

“This time, we will not be rushing," said Sara Taha, S.T. Dupont's area manager for the Middle East, Turkey and India. “India is a key market in the luxury industry, which we unfortunately had to leave several years ago. We have now found the right partner to make our return. We will provide our existing loyal customers and prospective customers a tailored service," she added.

The company is making its way into India with Delhi-based Luxury Ampersand Frolics, which offers consultancy services to luxury brands.

Raahuul Kapoor, the company's founder, said they had seen a continuous increase in cigar sales, along with the demand for accessories. “Price seems to be less of a barrier this year in luxury consumption, and quality seems to be back in focus," he said.

Expanding middle class

India's GDP grew 8.2% in FY24. As the country grows, so does its middle-class and consumer spending. Deloitte economists estimate that one in four households currently belongs to the upper middle-income ($4,000 to 8,500 per household) and high-income ($40,000 and higher) segment. It is expected that, by 2030, one in two households will be earning these amounts.

This is supported by the UBS Global Wealth Report from 2023, which shows that, on average, wealth per adult in India rose by 8.7% per year since 2000 and reached $16,500 at the end of 2022.

Earnings of some of the luxe labels operating in the country bear testimony to the same.

Louis Vuitton India Retail Pvt. Ltd, the Indian unit of Paris-based LVMH, clocked over ₹719 crore in sales in FY23, up 33% from FY22. Its net profit rose 37% to ₹140 crore, up from ₹102.4 crore in FY22.

Rival Hermès, which runs its India business through a local partner under Hermes India Retail and Distributors, reported 42% higher sales at ₹249.4 crore in FY23, against FY22's ₹175.4 crore. Its profit stood at ₹54.3 crore, up 31% from the previous year’s ₹41.4 crore.

Similarly, Christian Dior, which retails under Christian Dior Trading India Pvt. Ltd, reported a 20% year-on-year rise in revenue to ₹183.22 crore in FY23 over FY22's ₹152.6 crore. However, its profit fell to ₹32.13 crore from ₹35.59 crore in the previous year due to high expenses.