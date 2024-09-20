Companies
From watches to bejewelled lighters, India catches the fancy of luxe labels
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 20 Sep 2024, 12:25 PM IST
SummaryChina's deepening slowdown is forcing the world's costliest brands to look towards its southern neighbour, home to 849,000 US dollar millionaires, according to the UBS Global Wealth Report 2023.
NEW DELHI : India's expanding base of uber-rich consumers and China's deepening economic slowdown have prompted global purveyors and curators of opulent lifestyle to make a beeline for the fast-growing south-Asian nation whose GDP could swell past $7 trillion by 2030, making it the world's third-largest economy.
