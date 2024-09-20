From watches to bejewelled lighters, India catches the fancy of luxe labels

Products are ready to ship from France for S.T. Dupont, which makes high-end bags, watches, lighters and other accessories. Its bejewelled lighter can set you back by as much as €125,000 or ₹1.1 crore, and by €88,000 or ₹81 lakh for its Tiger pen. This will be the brand's second entry into the country; the first was about a decade ago, in 2015, when the luxury market was still nascent.