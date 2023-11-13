German auto parts maker Continental to cut thousands of jobs worldwide

German auto parts maker Continental AG on Monday said it will cut thousands of jobs worldwide to reduce costs and to address competitiveness issues at an automotive unit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The job cuts are part of a plan to trim annual costs by €400 million ($428 million), said the company.

According to the Continental statement, the job cuts are expected to be in the "mid four-digit range".

According to a report by Manager Magazin, Continental AG plans to eliminate 5,500 jobs — 1,000 of them in Germany.

“Continental is looking into further measures to strengthen the competitiveness of its Automotive division," said the Manager Magazin report quoting a Continental spokesman. “This does not exclude possible changes of administrative structures to enable us to take quicker and more agile decisions in future, and to save on costs."

Philipp von Hirschheydt, head of Continental's automotive branch, said the steps were "important in order to strengthen the competitiveness of" the unit.

Continental will dissolve its smart-mobility unit and plans to give a more comprehensive update at its capital markets day next month, said the German auto parts maker.

For the job cuts, the company is looking across all functions and processes, from sales to research and from development to production.

Continental currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries at the end of 2022.

The management of Continental will discuss with employees about the measures.

In 2020, the company started a long-term restructuring program that included eliminating or transferring 30,000 jobs by the end of the current decade.

Last week, the German auto parts maker reported third quarter earnings in line with analysts' expectations.

The group's main businesses are making tires, the auto division, which produces software, safety features and autonomous driving technology, and a third division making digital technologies for autos and other sectors called ContiTech.

Shares of Continental AG edged higher as much as 1.8% in Frankfurt. So far this year, the stock is up roughly 15%.

(With inputs from agencies)

