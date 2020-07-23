German  automakers  wary  of  trade curbs

“Bringing in technology and pushing for Make in India is an awesome step and in right direction, too. But I think at the same time, the authorities need to be systematic and give a road map rather than implementing such policies overnight. All these steps will otherwise lead to business disruptions. Especially, the low volume players will get hurt badly and these sudden steps can actually hurt the reputation of Brand India," said Puneet Gupta, associate director, IHS Markit.