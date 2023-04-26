Hello User
German, British forces intercept Russian military planes over Baltic Sea

German, British forces intercept Russian military planes over Baltic Sea

1 min read . 01:33 PM IST Reuters
Russian Military Planes Intercepted over Baltic Sea by German Forces

Three Russian aircraft intercepted over Baltic Sea by German air force.

Three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals have been intercepted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, Germany's Luftwaffe said on Wednesday.

Three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals have been intercepted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, Germany's Luftwaffe said on Wednesday.

German and British forces were deployed to identify the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft, the German air force said on Twitter.

German and British forces were deployed to identify the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft, the German air force said on Twitter.

It posted several images of the Russian aircraft mid-flight.

It posted several images of the Russian aircraft mid-flight.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

