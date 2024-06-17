German Chamber in China Says EU Tariffs Won’t Protect Automakers
The German business chamber said the European Union should invest to become more competitive instead of hiking tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, adding to Berlin’s efforts to avert or soften the trade curbs.
