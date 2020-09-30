Home >Companies >News >German company CureVac plans global late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in Q4
1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2020, 01:01 PM IST Reuters

The vaccine developer plans to start the global trial after data from the ongoing studies

Germany's CureVac NV said on Tuesday it has started a mid-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine and plans to begin a decisive global trial with about 30,000 volunteers in the fourth quarter.

The company's U.S.-listed shares rose 10% to $49.66 in extended trading.

CureVac has dosed the first patient with its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the trial taking place in Peru and Panama and expects data on older adults in the fourth quarter.

CureVac is among the many in the race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, with rivals including Novavax Inc and AstraZeneca already conducting late-stage trials of their potential vaccines.

CureVac bagged nearly $300 million in funding from the German government earlier this month to speed up work on its prototype COVID-19 vaccine and build capacity to produce it at scale.

