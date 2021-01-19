Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >German footwear brand Birkenstock partners with Seva Group to enter India
German footwear brand Birkenstock partners with Seva Group to enter India

German footwear brand Birkenstock partners with Seva Group to enter India

1 min read . 05:53 AM IST PTI

Premium German footwear brand Birkenstock has entered the country through a partnership with Seva Group with its maiden retail store in the megapolis. Seva Group, which is into automotive retail, entered consumer product retailing in 2012 with Element Retail.

Premium German footwear brand Birkenstock has entered the country through a partnership with Seva Group with its maiden retail store in the megapolis.

Premium German footwear brand Birkenstock has entered the country through a partnership with Seva Group with its maiden retail store in the megapolis.

Seva Group, which is into automotive retail, entered consumer product retailing in 2012 with Element Retail.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Seva Group, which is into automotive retail, entered consumer product retailing in 2012 with Element Retail.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

The first physical store of Birkenstock will come up later this month in Bengaluru, Seva Group said in a statement.

Birkenstock is a globally renowned open footwear brand. Its shoes and heels for men, women and children are priced between 2,009 and 17,999.

The store is first of many that the Seva Group plans to open in the coming months, the group's MD Aditya Bafna said, adding as part of the expansion, the group has entered into tie-ups with many other brands such as Apple, swimwear and swim-related accessories brand Speedo, fitness brand Asics, and Giant bicycles, among others.

The group also has exclusive franchise license rights for Giant bicycles, which is the world's largest premium bicycle manufacturer.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.