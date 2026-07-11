German luxury carmakers split on hybrids as EV sales surge

India's two largest luxury carmakers, Mercedes Benz and BMW, are seeing electric vehicles (EVs) account for a sharply rising share of their sales, but they remain divided on the role of hybrid technology in the market.
While market leader Mercedes-Benz argues affluent buyers still seek the range assurance offered by hybrids, BMW believes the rapid adoption of EVs in the luxury segment makes hybrids an unnecessary transitional technology.
The contrasting strategies highlight how the two German rivals are pursuing different routes to defend market share and profitability as their battle for the top spot in India's luxury car market intensifies, with Mercedes occupying the top spot in India’s luxury car market for about a decade
Electric luxury car market leader BMW saw its EV sales surge 78% to 2,359 units, according to sales numbers released by the companies earlier this week. While Mercedes did not reveal its total electric sales between January and June, the share of EVs in total sales rose to 14% between April and June, up from around 8% at the end of 2025, following the launch of a new EV in April.