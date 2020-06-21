German mogul could topple Lufthansa’s $10 billion bailout

Mindful of public anger over banking bailouts in the wake of the financial crisis, Germany’s finance minister, Olaf Scholz, demanded Lufthansa issue a 20% stake to the government at the nominal price of 2.56 euros a share. That’s the piece of the package shareholders will vote on Thursday, and the part that led Thiele to accuse the state of profiteering.“The federal government should confine itself to the financial aid packages, which are fundamentally very positive, and should not grow into the role of a return-oriented investor," Thiele said in the FAZ interview.