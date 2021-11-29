German process mining company Celonis has announced that it will invest $100 million to expand its operations to India over the next two years and will hire 1,000 people for this purpose. The investment will be for hiring and product engineering in the country. The company has a direct office in India and currently employs 50 people there.

Celonis has raised $1 billion in series D funding round at a valuation of more than $11 billion.

The expansion into India enables the world's leading business process professionals and experts to unlock billions in new process and execution value for both their customers and within their own companies, the company said in a statement.

“We have decided to invest USD 100 million in India and hire 1,000 people. We will do it as fast as we can scale and hire talents. We are probably looking at a horizon of around two years to get this investment," Malhar Kamdar, chief customer officer for Celonis and executive leader for India said.

Stating that India is the epicentre of process execution, Kamdar said, “Half of the world's global consulting companies run in India. One-third of the BPO companies are in India. Infact, India produces the largest number of consultants. Therefore, it is very natural for us to set-up a base in India."

“Every significant process innovation wave, from client server, to the internet, to the cloud has gone through the heart of the India business process industry," said Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis.

“Celonis is honored to help drive the next generational shift in process modernization in India by embedding our state-of-the-art process mining and execution management technologies into the world's leading BPO, GCC, GSI and consulting firms," he added.

The Celonis' partner ecosystem already includes consultancies, business process outsourcing (BPO) providers such as Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, EY, Firstsource, HCL, IBM, Infosys, KPMG, PWC, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, WNS and more. Currently, the company has 2,000 employees globally.

