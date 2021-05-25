Germany targets Google market power in expansion of tech rules

Germany’s Federal Cartel Office said Tuesday that it has opened a probe into whether Google, the main unit of Alphabet Inc., is of “paramount significance for competition across markets." That designation allows the regulator to impose changes to a dominant digital company’s business practices under a law passed in January.

