Germany targets Google market power in expansion of tech rules
- Competition regulator in Germany is examining whether Google is subject to tighter rules under a new law
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Germany’s competition regulator is investigating whether Google is dominant enough to be subject to the country’s new digital-competition law, broadening its efforts to brandish new powers against companies including Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc.
Germany’s Federal Cartel Office said Tuesday that it has opened a probe into whether Google, the main unit of Alphabet Inc., is of “paramount significance for competition across markets." That designation allows the regulator to impose changes to a dominant digital company’s business practices under a law passed in January.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!