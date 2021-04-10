Germany’s Curevac expects EU nod for its Covid-19 vaccine in May

Germany’s Curevac expects EU nod for its Covid-19 vaccine in May1 min read . 02:36 PM IST
Curevac says it is already very advanced in phase three clinical trials and is expecting the data for the final approval package
BERLIN : German biotech firm Curevac believes the European Union might give approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in May or June, a spokesman was quoted as saying in the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Saturday.
"We are already very advanced in Phase Three clinical trials and are expecting the data for the final approval package," spokesman Thorsten Schueller told the paper.
Previously, approval was expected in June.
Curevac still plans to produce up to 300 million vaccine doses this year, the spokesman was quoted as saying.
