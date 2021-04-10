Germany’s Curevac expects EU nod for its Covid-19 vaccine in May

Curevac says it is already very advanced in phase three clinical trials and is expecting the data for the final approval package

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BERLIN : German biotech firm Curevac believes the European Union might give approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in May or June, a spokesman was quoted as saying in the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Saturday.

German biotech firm Curevac believes the European Union might give approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in May or June, a spokesman was quoted as saying in the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Saturday.

Previously, approval was expected in June.

Curevac still plans to produce up to 300 million vaccine doses this year, the spokesman was quoted as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Topics Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker