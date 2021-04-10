Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Germany’s Curevac expects EU nod for its Covid-19 vaccine in May

Germany’s Curevac expects EU nod for its Covid-19 vaccine in May

Premium
Curevac plans to produce up to 300 million vaccine doses this year.
1 min read . 02:36 PM IST Reuters

Curevac says it is already very advanced in phase three clinical trials and is expecting the data for the final approval package

BERLIN : German biotech firm Curevac believes the European Union might give approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in May or June, a spokesman was quoted as saying in the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Saturday.

German biotech firm Curevac believes the European Union might give approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in May or June, a spokesman was quoted as saying in the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Saturday.

"We are already very advanced in Phase Three clinical trials and are expecting the data for the final approval package," spokesman Thorsten Schueller told the paper.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"We are already very advanced in Phase Three clinical trials and are expecting the data for the final approval package," spokesman Thorsten Schueller told the paper.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Previously, approval was expected in June.

Curevac still plans to produce up to 300 million vaccine doses this year, the spokesman was quoted as saying.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.