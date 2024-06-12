Germany's Hansgrohe accelerates India expansion with ambitious retail strategy
The sanitary fittings giant plans to open 50 new stores across the country this year. Known for its high-quality faucets and showers, Hansgrohe currently operates in 78 Indian cities with 170 stores. This expansion follows the launch of a new ceramics line, now assembled locally in India.
MUMBAI: German sanitary fittings giant Hansgrohe is expanding its operations in India with plans to open 50 new stores across the country this year.