Germinate Investor Services launches PMS

“We are thrilled to launch a new platform that is focused on helping investors look beyond Fixed Deposits, Real Estate, and Mutual Funds. We believe that continuing to invest in conventional investment channels can lead to significant wealth destruction for middle class investors and corporate salaried class. With Refolio investments, our aim is to encourage investors to rethink older investment vehicles and explore avenues that have a better potential," said Santosh Joseph, CEO and founder, Refolio Investments.