Germinate Investor Services launches PMS

Refolio Investments will provide a combination of personalised investor services along with a robust and secure digital portal where investors can manage and monitor their investments, the company said in its statement.
Germinate Investor Services on Tuesday announced the launch of its Portfolio Management Service (PMS) ‘Refolio Investments’.
Refolio Investments will provide a combination of personalised investor services along with a robust and secure digital portal where investors can manage and monitor their investments, the company said in its statement.
The PMS is started by Germinate Investor Services founder Santosh Joseph.
“We are thrilled to launch a new platform that is focused on helping investors look beyond Fixed Deposits, Real Estate, and Mutual Funds. We believe that continuing to invest in conventional investment channels can lead to significant wealth destruction for middle class investors and corporate salaried class. With Refolio investments, our aim is to encourage investors to rethink older investment vehicles and explore avenues that have a better potential," said Santosh Joseph, CEO and founder, Refolio Investments.
The services that Refolio Investments will offer include identifying lower performing assets like unused real estate, fixed deposits and certain mutual funds in investor’s investment portfolio and invest in suitable PMS funds, match investor’s financial goals to the right PMS Fund, end-to-end paperwork for opening a PMS account and a digital dashboard to view investments at one place.
“We have launched Refolio Investments with the intention of raising investors‘ awareness of the relevant investment alternatives at their disposal…With our in-depth experience in the market and our knowledge of the investment arena, we curate investment solutions that align with the financial goals of a client and make the whole process simple and easy to understand," said Joseph.